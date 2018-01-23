UF veterinary medical college names new department chair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Julie Moore, Ph.D., a malaria expert currently an administrator and faculty member at the University of Georgia, has been named chair of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine’s department of infectious diseases and immunology.

Moore is associate vice president for research at UGA, where she also is a professor in the department of infectious diseases and the university’s Center for Tropical and Emerging Global Diseases. A member of UGA’s faculty since 1999, Moore also serves as director of the university’s Post-baccalaureate Training in Infectious Diseases Research Program.

She has amassed numerous awards for innovations in teaching/learning as well as for research excellence and recently completed a one-year fellowship in the UGA Women’s Leadership Fellows Program. Her primary research focus is host/parasite interactions and pathogenesis in malaria, with a particular emphasis on malaria during pregnancy and the placenta.

Moore received her doctorate from the University of Connecticut Health Center with a concentration in immunology, molecular biology and biochemistry, and her bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University with a combined major in biology and physics.

Her appointment is effective mid-May and comes after a national search to fill the chair position held since 1999 by John Dame, Ph.D., who has returned to the college’s faculty in a research and teaching role.

“Dr. Moore’s leadership skills and her wealth of experience and expertise in infectious disease research will be a great asset for us,” said the college’s dean, James W. Lloyd, D.V.M., Ph.D. “We look forward to welcoming her on board and know her skills will advance us even further in our quest toward preeminence.”