Mrs.Cleo Hall of Malone, age 77, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018 in Dothan, AL.

Cleo was born on April 21, 1940 to the late Leonard and Alma Glisson Mathis. She was a loving wife and mother. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Malone, FL. Cleo enjoyed sewing and cooking for family and friends.

First and foremost, Cleo loved the Lord, her husband of 59 years, and her family. Cleo met her husband, Ben, when she began working at Rhyne Furniture Company nearly 60 years ago. They were married on January 16, 1959. That union produced two children, Gay & Richie, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Cleo is survived by her husband Ben D. Hall; one daughter, Gay Pettis and her husband, Michael; one son, Richard Hall and his wife, Jane; five grandchildren, Christopher Pettis, Benjamin Hall, Cameron Pettis and wife, Shelby, Christopher Hall and Jana Hall; two great grandchildren, Abel Pettis and Elizabeth Pettis; sister in laws, Faye Croom, Wynell Fontain and her husband, Ronald, Lezell (Liz) Nelson; brother in law, Stanley Slay and numerous nieces, nephews, one step sister, Naomi and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Reverends Duane Littlefield, Joe Murkerson, and Sonny Pittman officiating and James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Freewill Baptist Church of Malone, FL building fund.