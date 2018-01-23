Goddin obit

Hugh Everett Goddin, age 85 of De Funiak Springs, FL passed from this life on Friday, January 19, 2018 with his brother by his side. He was born on September 21, 1932 in Westville, FL to the late John and Mandy (Curry) Goddin.

Hugh served his country in United States Army and was also a retired Engineer from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Mabel (Williams) Goddin, his brother; J.C. Goddin, 2 brothers-in-law; Elmer Williams and Earnie Williams, and 2 sisters-in-law; Frances (Forehand) Goddin and Kathy (Harrison) Williams.

He is survived by his son; Hugh Edward Goddin and wife Wanda, his brother; John Milford Goddin and wife Kathy, 2 sister-in-laws; Carol Williams and Margie Harris and husband James, his granddaughter; Lindsey Nichole Hoover and husband Kalab, his great grandson; Landon Grayson Hoover, his nieces and nephews; Debbie, Patricia, Steve, Brian, Cami, and Kristie, and numerous extended family members.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Old Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

