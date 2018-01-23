GAL seeks volunteers

Florida’s Guardian ad Litem Program is looking for stable adults to advocate in court for children who have been removed from their homes because of allegations of abuse or neglect. These children are living in Holmes and Washington Counties. Courtroom advocacy is a team effort. Our attorney, professional staff and trained volunteer represent the best interest of these children. An application, background check and training is required. There are no costs involved in training or background checks to become a certified Guardian ad Litem volunteer. Training is scheduled to begin in February. For more information, please visit our website at www.guardianadlitem14.com or call the Panama City office at 850-747-5180.

Like this: Like Loading...