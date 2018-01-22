Roulhac Robotic Teams advance to regionals

This past Saturday schools from across the Panhandle met in Panama City to compete in this year’s First Lego League’s Robotics competition. Roulhac Middles School sent two teams to represent Washington County. The students, grades 6th-8th, were all part of the after school robotics program. The theme, HydroDynamics, focused protecting and using one of Earth’s most precious resources. The competition was broken down into 4 parts including robot games, robot design, project and core values. Six bids were awarded to advance to the Regional competition at Gulf Coast College on March 3rd and Roulhac Middle school was able to claim two of those bids as both teams advance.

71% Advancing to Regionals Supt. Joe Taylor with teams Sharing Technaquatics Working hard

The Roulhac team 71% was applauded by the judges for their creative name referring to the percentage of Earth that is covered by water. They continue to amaze the judges with their innovative water powered light and excellent team work. Technaquatics, a team consisting of many rookies, impressed the panel of judges with their robotic life guard and their presentation of robotic design. Both teams were able to program their robots to complete a variety of tasks on the board.

Without the support of the sponsors including H&N Farms, Community South Bank, Kiwanis Club of Chipley, Surplus & Salvage of Chipley, Steverson Pharmacy, West Electric, Chipley Gun & Pawn, and others, the program would not be possible. Principal Nancy Holley and Superintendent Joe Taylor have shown their continued support of the program and these students. Their coaches Christine Chomos and William Futch see the benefit of this program in exposing students to a variety of STEM fields. The lesson learned extend beyond the classroom. If you are interested in supporting this program, please email Mrs. Chomos at Christine.chomos@wcsdschools.com.