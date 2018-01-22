Miller obit

Mrs. Margaret Jean Miller, age 89, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 20, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. She was born February 18, 1928 in Geneva County Alabama to the late Eddie Code Ross and Cora Edna Cobb Ross. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, Curt Miller, Jr. and three siblings, Sarah Simmons, Mary Brown and Jimmy Ross.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her two children, Judy George and husband Bobby of Bonifay, FL and Rev. Gary Miller and wife Jane of Opp, AL; five grandchildren, Ryan, Brad, Lindsey, Eric and Rachel; nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at Bonifay First United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Perry and Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to a church or charity of your choice.