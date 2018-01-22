Harris obit

James Ronnie Harris, 67, of the Shady Grove Community, passed from this life on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

Mr. Harris was a native of Jackson County, Florida. He was a 1968 graduate of Grand Ridge High School. He retired from the State of Florida, Department of Corrections, after forty years of service. He retired as Warden at Northwest Florida Reception Center, Chipley, Florida. He was a member of the Sons of the Confederacy. He was a consultant with the American Rose Society and he was proud of this honor. He was a member of Shady Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He loved playing golf and fishing with his friends. He was a sports enthusiast, especially baseball and FSU football. He also was an avid history enthusiast. He loved and was known for his rose gardens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Alice Harris and his brother, Ralph Wayne Harris.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra; two sons, Ron Harris (Cindy) and Brian Harris, of Shady Grove Community; two granddaughters, Cortney McClendon (Ethan) and Ashlyn Harris; two great-grandchildren, Kyra Lynn McClendon and Emory James McClendon (EJ) and one sister, Alice Laverne Stoutamire (Ollie) of Shady Grove Community.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Shady Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverends David Robertson, Oren Simpson and Donnie Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 23, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. until service time at the church.