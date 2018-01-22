Dunn votes to end government shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement after the House voted to end the government shutdown:

“I’m glad that Senate Democrats finally saw the light and voted to stop their filibuster and end this harmful shutdown. It was wrong for Democrats to hold hostage our troops and their families, the health care of nine million children, and indeed the entire government, over the issue of illegal immigration – when there was no deadline. Finally, we can get back to work on the critical issues that confront our nation.”