Crutchfield obit

Rev. T.J. Crutchfield, age 85, of Bonifay, Florida, East Pittman Community, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at his home.

T.J. was born October 3, 1932 in Holmes County Florida to the late Grover Huey and Bonnie Vera Tucker Crutchfield. For 63 years, he was married to his loving and devoted wife, the late Willie Muriel Cooper Crutchfield. He was called to be a minister and he served several churches in the area. T.J. helped so many people throughout his lifetime by spreading God’s word and praying for others continuously. His faith never wavered. He fought the good fight and won. We know he is waiting at heaven’s gate to welcome us home. T.J. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone who knew him. His love will be carried on and the memories will be cherished in our hearts for he was truly called by the grace of God.

In addition to his parents and wife, T.J. was preceded in death by three brothers, Elton Crutchfield, Dewey Crutchfield and Joe H. Crutchfield and one sister, Flossie Huggins.

Survivors include one son, Terry Crutchfield and wife Allison of Winter Haven, FL; one daughter, Tammy Beagles and husband Chad of Westville, FL; three grandchildren, twin grandsons, Dalton Beagles and Zachary Beagles and one granddaughter, Erin Beagles; five great-grandchildren, Gracin, Lauren, Chloe, Bonnie and Lindsy; several nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wesley Adams and Rev. Don Gainey officiating. Burial will follow in the East Pittman Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay directing. The family will receive friends prior to the service.