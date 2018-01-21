Snowden recognized at State Board of Education meeting

Chipola College student Jenny Snowden of Blountstown was recognized at the State Board of Education January meeting.

Jenny was accompanied to the meeting by her father, Frank Snowden, and Chipola Board Chair Danny Ryals. Jenny is a sophomore in the Chipola Honors Program. She is a member of the Chipola Pre-Med Society and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honorary. Jenny is also a tutor in the Chipola Academic Center for Excellence where she helps other students meet their academic goals. After class, Jenny works as a chiropractic assistant in a local office. She is an Exercise Physiology major planning to transfer to Florida State University. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she hopes to become a Physician’s Assistant.