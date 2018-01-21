Chipola’s “The Little Mermaid” events announced

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Theater production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” runs March. 1-4.

Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14.

Members of the ACT Fund are invited to a Meet the Mermaids reception, before the Thursday, March 1 show, at 5:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a camera and have photos with the mermaids. There is still time to join the ACT Fund to enjoy this unique opportunity. Show tickets are available for ACT Fund members on Feb. 7. The ACT Fund offers five levels: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating available at all levels. A portion of the ACT Fund membership is tax-deductible. ACT Fund memberships may be purchased now at the Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

A Dinner Theatre for all patrons is Friday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available by reservation only. Tickets (including dinner and show) – $30 – will be available at the Box Office on Feb 7.

For more information, contact the Box Office at 718-2420 or www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Visit the Chipola Theatre at www.facebook.com or www.chipola.edu/theatre.