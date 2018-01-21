Chalfant obit

Ms. Thelma Marie Chalfant, age 75, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 18, 2018 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. She was born September 1, 1942 in Fort Blackmore, Virginia to the late James Homer Lyons and Hazel Mae Corder Lyons. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Ellis Chalfant, four brothers, Kermit Lyons, Ralph Lyons, Vernon Lyons and Johnny Lyons; three sisters, Faye Gillenwater, Ruby Perkins and Nancy Fisher; two grandchildren, Kendra Marie Waddle and Micaela Elauria Dean.

Ms. Chalfant is survived by seven children, Terry Waddell and Jennifer of Raccoon Holler, KY, Laurie Waddell of Hartford, AL, Debbie Munguia of Panama City Beach, FL, Lesa K. Hodges and Donald of Tallahassee, FL, Steve Waddell and Tracy of Mayking, KY, Vikki Waddell of Hartford, AL and Bobbi Jo Wallace of Geneva, AL; two sisters, Sue Clayton of Jackson, NJ and Mary Dickson of Palatine, IL; 22 grandchildren, Anthony, Jessica, Allen, Brandon, Justin, Jason, Joshua, Tony, Maria, Amanda, Noah, Alyssa, Steven, Brandon, Alexis, Alex, Johnny, Melenia, Samantha, Tara, Ashley and Levi; 32 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.