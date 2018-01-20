WCSD employee awards

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Superintendent Joe Taylor with winners, Jessica Vallejos, Jessica Carter, Lenora Henderson.

The Washington County School District recognized Employees of the Year during a ceremony held at Chipley High School Thursday afternoon.

  • 2018 School-related Employee of the Year — Jessica Vallejos (Kate Smith Elementary School)
  • 2018 Rookie Teacher of the Year — Jessica Carter (Chipley High School)
  • 2019 Teacher of the Year — Lenora Henderson (Chipley High School)

Other nominees included …

2018 School-related employees of the Year:

  • Jacqueline D. Brown (VES)
  • Lora Goodman (VHS)
  • Scott Harris (VMS)
  • Monica Roberts-Cunningham (CHS)
  • Abby Register (RMS)
  • Brandi Carroll (FPTC)
  • Jan Paul (District Office/Data Center)
  • Kenneth Mayo (Chipley Bus Garage)
  • Grace L. Rouche (Vernon Bus Garage)

2018 Rookie Teacher of the Year:

  • Vicki Burger (VES)
  • Timothy Pickens (VHS)
  • Heather Brinkman (VMS)
  • Amy Fries (KMS)
  • Shanda Bruner (FPTC)

2019 Teacher of the Year

  • Montez Harmon (VES)
  • Tammy V. Smith (VHS)
  • Rodgers Coleman (VMS)
  • Courtney O’Brien (KMS)
  • Taura Brock (RMS)
  • Melissa Mosier Watford (FPTC)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *