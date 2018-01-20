WCSD employee awards

The Washington County School District recognized Employees of the Year during a ceremony held at Chipley High School Thursday afternoon.

2018 School-related Employee of the Year — Jessica Vallejos (Kate Smith Elementary School)

2018 Rookie Teacher of the Year — Jessica Carter (Chipley High School)

2019 Teacher of the Year — Lenora Henderson (Chipley High School)

Other nominees included …

2018 School-related employees of the Year:

Jacqueline D. Brown (VES)

Lora Goodman (VHS)

Scott Harris (VMS)

Monica Roberts-Cunningham (CHS)

Abby Register (RMS)

Brandi Carroll (FPTC)

Jan Paul (District Office/Data Center)

Kenneth Mayo (Chipley Bus Garage)

Grace L. Rouche (Vernon Bus Garage)

2018 Rookie Teacher of the Year:

Vicki Burger (VES)

Timothy Pickens (VHS)

Heather Brinkman (VMS)

Amy Fries (KMS)

Shanda Bruner (FPTC)

2019 Teacher of the Year

Montez Harmon (VES)

Tammy V. Smith (VHS)

Rodgers Coleman (VMS)

Courtney O’Brien (KMS)

Taura Brock (RMS)

Melissa Mosier Watford (FPTC)