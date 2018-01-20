WCSD employee awards

The Washington County School District recognized Employees of the Year during a ceremony held at Chipley High School Thursday afternoon.
- 2018 School-related Employee of the Year — Jessica Vallejos (Kate Smith Elementary School)
- 2018 Rookie Teacher of the Year — Jessica Carter (Chipley High School)
- 2019 Teacher of the Year — Lenora Henderson (Chipley High School)
Other nominees included …
2018 School-related employees of the Year:
- Jacqueline D. Brown (VES)
- Lora Goodman (VHS)
- Scott Harris (VMS)
- Monica Roberts-Cunningham (CHS)
- Abby Register (RMS)
- Brandi Carroll (FPTC)
- Jan Paul (District Office/Data Center)
- Kenneth Mayo (Chipley Bus Garage)
- Grace L. Rouche (Vernon Bus Garage)
2018 Rookie Teacher of the Year:
- Vicki Burger (VES)
- Timothy Pickens (VHS)
- Heather Brinkman (VMS)
- Amy Fries (KMS)
- Shanda Bruner (FPTC)
2019 Teacher of the Year
- Montez Harmon (VES)
- Tammy V. Smith (VHS)
- Rodgers Coleman (VMS)
- Courtney O’Brien (KMS)
- Taura Brock (RMS)
- Melissa Mosier Watford (FPTC)