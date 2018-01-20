Troy University students to take part in MLK Day of Service

TROY – Troy University students will take part in projects at Troy Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, as a part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service.

The Day of Service was originally scheduled for Jan. 16, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Eleven years after legislation passed to declare the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a federal holiday, Congress designated it as a national day of service in 1994 and is still the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service.

The work is made possible through a $1,500 grant from Youth Services America’s Global Schools of Service program. Funding for the grant is provided by State Farm and the Corporation for National and Community Service through its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Program.

The project will include construction of a nature trail and outdoor classroom behind Troy Elementary School. The outdoor classroom will feature six large benches and two podiums. The wood lining the path leading to the classroom will be inscribed with quotes from Dr. King.

The project will begin on the MLK Day of Service and continue on a second day of service in April, when the project will be unveiled and dedicated, said Dr. Avery Livingston, coordinator of the University’s Office of Civic Engagement.

“This service project will be a reminder to the children participating from Troy Elementary School, as well as everyone helping from Troy University, that MLK Day is not just a Monday off, but a time to think about Dr. King’s legacy and contribution to our great country,” Livingston said. “This service project will create a space that the children at Troy Elementary will associate with their own hard work, the importance of service to one’s community and the amazing life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”