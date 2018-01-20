Troy University breaks ground on Trojan Fitness Center

TROY, Ala.—Troy University officials officially broke ground Friday on the Trojan Fitness Center, a new $25 million student recreation center.

The 78,000-square-foot facility will be located in the area formerly known as the Sartain Hall parking lot, near George Wallace Drive.

“This is the gateway of Troy University,” said TROY Board of Trustees member Lamar P. Higgins, who also serves as chair of the Student Services Committee. “It’s large, it’s diverse, and it’s making us ready for the future.”

Once completed, the building will house a multi-activity court, a basketball court, a free-weight training area, a circuit weight training area, special aerobic rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a multi-level walking track and four offices.

“Not only will it be instrumental in serving those who are currently enrolled, but it will also be an attraction for those who are considering where they want to spend their next four years,” said University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. “As we talk about recruitment and retention, this will add so much value, and there is a strong link between physical fitness and academic success.”

Construction is expected to take 18 months on the facility, which is funded by a $100 per semester ($50 for the summer) student recreation fee recommended by Student Government Association and implemented in Fall 2016.

“To the students of Troy University, I want to express how thankful we are, because it was the students who brought this idea to us and said, ‘We want to make this happen,’” Higgins said.

Current SGA President Ashli Morris said the Trojan Fitness Center will be a centerpiece for generations of students.

“On behalf of the student body, I want to offer my sincerest gratitude and thanks to our administration, which has made this dream of ours a reality,” she said. “This facility will undoubtedly bring so much value to our campus and will be enjoyed by Trojans for generations to come.”