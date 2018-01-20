Pearson obit

Mr. Exell Eugene Pearson, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 18, 2018 at his home. He was born June 22, 1933 in Opp, Alabama. Exell was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer Pearson, his mother, Bertha Allen Pearson Gay and two sons, Wayne Pearson and James ‘Jimmy’ Pearson.

Mr. Pearson is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Velma Pearson of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Linda Bowser of Bonifay, FL; one son, Gene Pearson of Plant City, FL; five grandchildren, Charles Pearson, Michael Pearson, Gene Pearson, Ricky Bowser and Robert Bowser; nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, January 22, 2018, at Union Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Carson Fender officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.