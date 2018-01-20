December unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in December 2017, up 0.1 percentage point from November 2017, but down 1.2 percentage points from a year ago. There were 374,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,127,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in December. Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,705,900 in December 2017, an increase of 27,400 jobs. The state gained 213,500 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.5 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.0 percent in December 2017. This rate was 1.3 percentage points lower than the region’s year ago rate of 5.3 percent. The labor force was 40,779 down -364 over the year. There were 1,617 unemployed residents in the region.