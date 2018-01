The Chipley Tigers defeated the Graceville Tigers 58-56 on Friday night in Graceville.

Scoring for Chipley were: Dominic Bouton 3, P.J. Spencer 31, Kolten Cox 2, Eric Lampley 2, Frantravious Woods 2, Jackson Swearingen 10, Kelvin Dean 6, Brian Williams 2.

Scoring for Graceville were: T. Olds 2, J. Green 14, C. James 4, A. Brown 15, X. Soroy 14, S. Wosley 5, D. Perry 2.