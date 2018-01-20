Acuff obit

Betty Jane Acuff, age 86 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2018 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Betty was born on November 8, 1931 in Pembroke Pines, Florida to Frank and Sallie (Smith) Vaughn. She was a collegiate basketball player in Spartunburg, North Carolina and was a resident of the Florida Panhandle for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: William Thelbert Acuff; two brothers: Frank Vaughn and Leland Vaughn.

She is survived by her sons: Frank Acuff and wife Taina of Chipley, Florida, Phares Acuff and wife Nancy of Lakeland, Florida, Larry Acuff and wife Judy of Bonifay, Florida, David Acuff and wife Cyndi of Lubbock, Texas; two sisters: Ailene Shaw and Evelyn Knowles; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren.

A private memorial service was held in her honor. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.