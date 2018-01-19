Tri-State Cucurbit Meeting

Thursday, January 25, 7:30 AM to 1:00pm, UF / IFAS Jackson County Extension Office 2741 Pennsylvania Ave, Suite 3 Marianna, FL 32448-4022.

This class provides an opportunity for small and large scale Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Cucumber, Squash and other cucurbit growers to learn new techniques to benefit their cultural practices. Research and Extension specialists will be sharing the latest information in insect management, disease control, irrigation techniques and varieties. Pesticide ceus will be available in CORE and private applicator for restricted use license holders. This meeting will also provide networking opportunities among growers and with agricultural services industry representatives. Registration fee is free since this is a sponsored event and includes class materials, refreshments and a catered lunch. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Jackson County Extension Office, 850-482-9620. Extension programs are open to everyone. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so proper consideration may be given to the request.