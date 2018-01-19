Perdue obit

Carvil H. Perdue III, age 78, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Westchester, Pennsylvania on December 24, 1939 to Howard Perdue II and his wife Dorothy. Carvil worked as a handyman.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Carvil is survived by his wife; Beverly Perdue, one daughter; Diane Perdue and one granddaughter; Mitchelle Collins.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements.