Owens obit

Jessie May Newsom Owens, age 100 (minus four days), went to see her Heavenly Father on January 18, 2018.

She was born in Wausau, Florida on January 22, 1918, the eldest child of James Franklin and Nancy Jane Miller Newsome. She lived all but three years of her life in Washington County. In 1933, she married Leslie Dee Owens. Three years later their son, Leslie Dee Jr. was born and lived three months. The Owens operated a store in Mobile Swamp for a few years. When the owner decided to turn it into a bar, she and Leslie built a store at the intersection of HWY 77 and Ferguson Road. People remember the Gulf Station for renting boats and selling bait in addition to being a gas/general store. They also built a church to have “sings”. Gospel music rang from the rafters late into the night. The Owens were a big part of Sunny Hills Chapel. Leslie donated the land and Jessie served as treasurer for many years. Mostly, she and her sisters were well-known for their awesome southern cooking.

Jessie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, two brothers: Russell and Pharoah Newsom, and two sisters; Odis Newsom and Ibra Ferguson, one niece and one nephew. She is survived by two nieces, two nephews, four great nieces, three great nephews, four great-great nieces, and two great-great nephews. Jessie has numerous Owens relatives who are not included but who are remembered and loved.

The viewing is at Brown Funeral Home on January 20, 2018, at 1:00P.M. followed by the funeral at 2:00P.M. Reverend Roger Dale Hagan will officiate. Interment will follow at Ferguson Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.