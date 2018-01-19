NAS Pensacola to conduct Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2018

PENSACOLA, Fla – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Corry Station and Saufley Field will participate in Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2018 (SC-CS18); a force protection exercise that will be conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all continental United States naval installations from Jan. 29 through Feb. 9, 2018.

This annual exercise was developed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security personnel while establishing a learning environment to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within the local community and to normal base operations but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic. NAS Pensacola complex personnel and visitors should factor in additional time for getting through gates to conduct business on the bases. Vehicle drivers and passengers should carry proper identification with them at all times. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.

For more information or for media interested in covering this event, contact NAS Pensacola Public Affairs, 452-4436, 452-4466 or 452-2552.