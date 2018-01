The Holmes County Blue Devils defeated Bay County in boys basketball 45-43 on Thursday.

Scoring for Holmes County were: T. Hammock 9, J. Shack 9, R. Powell 10, C. Strickland 5, D. Powell 4, T. Blackmon 2, C. Cooley 6.

Scoring for Bay County were: Z. Compre 9, S. Halton 4, E. Holmes 2, J. Hudson 12, A. Chancellor 7, R. Bass 6, A. Bazemore 3.