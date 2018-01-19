Forehand obit

Ms. Karen Jean Forehand, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 18, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born November 22, 1943 in Panama City, Florida to the late Rosewell Clifford Miller and Madeline Register Miller. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Willie J. Forehand and one sister, Delorse Pyne.

Ms. Forehand is survived by three sons, Kelly Crocker and wife Mary of Tallahassee, FL, Gene Forehand of Bonifay, FL and Michael Forehand of Thomasville, GA; one brother, Joe Miller and wife Leslie of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, Sunni, Tyler, Kole, Chase and Koen; one great-grandchild, Ahlias.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, January 21, 2018, at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church with Rev. John Chance and Rev. Louie Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Saturday at Peel Funeral Home.