CHS girls basketball

The Chipley Lady Tigers played the Holmes County High School Lady Blue Devils in girls basketball Thursday.

The Lady Blue Devils won the JV game 48-16. Scoring for Holmes County were: S. Hudson 6, C. Farrow 2, T. Maples 6, H. Johnson 6, S. Kirch 4, L. Bell 8, K. Kolmetz 12, E. Outler 4. Scoring for Chipley were: K. Watson 3, A. Martinez 2, H. Thurman 4, A. Gilyard 2, K. Brigham 5.

Holmes County won the varsity game 58-26. Scoring for Holmes County were: L. Jones 23, R. Love 1, A. Byrd 4, T. Burk 4, A. Farrow 13, K. Nelson 1, R. Goodwin 10, L. Whitaker 2. Scoring for Chipley were: J. Waters 2, M. Killing 7, N. Fowler 6, A. Jackson 11.