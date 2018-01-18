McArthur obit

Min. Cheryl De’Neen McArthur of Lithonia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 in the Dekalb Medical Center of Decatur, Georgia. She was 45 years old.

Cheryl was born on June 20, 1972 to Eddie Kirkland and Eula Clark in Syracuse, New York. She was of the Christian Faith and was a member of the Big Miller Grove Baptist Church of Lithonia, Georgia.

She leaves to cherish her memories her mother: Eula B. Clark of Bonifay, Florida; her father: Rev. Eddie Kirkland (Beulah) of Syracuse, New York; one brother: Adrian Kirkland (Felecia) of Syracuse, New York; two sisters: Nicole Kirkland and Rozie Kirkland; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins – all of Syracuse, New York; and a close bond of dedicated friends and her church family members. Her oldest brother, Joshua Kirkland, sadly predeceased her.

A Celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, January 20, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Bonifay, FL, with Pastor, Rev. Cleve Wedderburn, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Bonifay City Cemetery of Bonifay, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The remains will lie in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services on Saturday.