Martin obit

Mr. James Silvanus Martin, Jr., 79 of Bonifay, Florida died on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at his home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Sunday, September 25, 1938 in Bonifay, Florida, he was the son of the late James Martin and the late Myrtie Andrews Martin.

Surviving is his wife, Tatia Martin, daughters, Alexis Marie Craig of Bonifay, FL and McKenzie Marie Martin of Bonifay, FL, sister, Juanita Pitts of Bonifay, FL, 1 grandchild.

A visitation will be from 5:00- 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Sims Funeral Home located at 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Bonifay, Florida 32425.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.