Jammes obit

Revenell M Jammes, Nell, 87, passed away peacefully January 15, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona. A beautiful Christian woman, she is survived by her loving husband Frank, daughters Marsha (Marti) Bookstein and Jayne, grandson Bryan Campbell (Heather) and their two sons Kai and Jake. She was a great example of love in action, and considered her two great grandsons her greatest gifts.

Moving to Holmes County, FL from Alabama shortly after her birth, Nell excelled in school. An only child, she loved her Mama and her many cousins. Nell chose to continue her education with secretarial school, and became a trail-blazing working mother in the 1950’s and 60’s. While the family lived and worshipped in Cocoa Beach, FL, Nell did classified secretarial work in both engineering and Human Resources, and thus began her deep love, interest and support of all U.S. space exploration programs. Later she owned Copper State Supply Co in Mesa, and was proud of the accomplishments of this woman-owned business.

Visitation will be held Friday Jan 19 at A Wise Choice Desert View Chapel, 9702 East Apache Trail, Mesa 85207 from 5PM – 8PM. Funeral services will be Saturday Jan 20 at First Southern Baptist Church of Mesa/Heart of Mesa, 851 North Stapley Drive, Mesa, 85203 at 2:00 PM.

Peel Funeral Home, 301 E. Evans Ave, Bonifay, FL will assist the family on Wednesday, January 24. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home at 9:00 AM, with Services at 10:00 AM, followed by a committal service at East Pittman Baptist Church Cemetery.

Nell, like her beloved Mama, loved flowers. She also loved her church home, and donations may be made in her honor to the Heart of Mesa Church, above.