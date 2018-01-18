Haynes obit

Elma Lois Haynes of Madison, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 11, 2018 in Madison, Florida. She was 79 years old.

Elma was born on January 31, 1938 to the late Toy and Annie Ball in Chipley, Florida. Being raised in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and continued in her faith until her demise. She was educated in the public-school systems of Washington County, FL and Orange County, FL (tractor trailer).

One of the memorable moments of her life was when she met and became united in Holy Matrimony to Raymond Haynes. To this union five beautiful children were born and raised in a God-fearing home. Later in her life she became employed with the Sunnyland Hospital and after that part of her journey was completed she later became a house wife, raising and nurturing her children and grandchildren.

Elma was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her husband; and her daughter, Viola James. Those left to forever cherish her memories are three daughters: Brondis (Larry) Hall of Madison, Florida, Joyce (Pastor Charles) Jones of Geneva, Florida, and Belinda McMillan of Daytona Beach, Florida; one son: Robert Earl Williams of Madison, Florida; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren; son-in-law: John James; sister: Vidella (Bishop Johnny) Ligon; aunt: Margie Brown; sisters-in-law: Bernice (Thomas) Williams, and Louise Humphrey; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Elma’s life will be held 3 PM CST, Saturday, January 20, 2018 from the sanctuary of the St. Joseph A.M.E. Church of Chipley, Florida with Pastor, Rev. Linda Ellis, Pastor Charles Jones, Rev. Larry Brown, and Elder Frank Southerland, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The remains will lie in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services.