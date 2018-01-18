FHP reports arrest of three

On January 17, 2018, at approximately 2:59 am, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was patrolling on County Road 3031(Thomas Drive) just south of Laird Street. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, as the vehicle was operating in a reckless manner. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The vehicle continued onto State Road 368 (23rd Street) with troopers in pursuit. A Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T) was successfully utilized and the vehicle became disabled on State Road 30 (US 98). The driver was identified as Nathan Combs (39 yoa) of Panama City, Fla and subsequently arrested. Two passengers in the vehicle were identified as Dyllon Combs (20 yoa) and Heather Persilver (21 yoa) both of Panama City, Fla. All three suspects were subsequently taken into custody and charged with the following.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Police Department.