AARP free tax aide

The AARP Tax-Aide Program and Washington County Council on Aging will provide free income tax assistance, tax counseling and electronic filing for 2017 tax returns. Special attention is provided to filers 60 and older but AARP membership is not required. These services will be available February 6th thru April 10th on Tuesdays, by “Appointment” at the Council on Aging, 1348 South Blvd, Chipley, FL. Call 850-638-6216.

Individuals seeking assistance need to fill out an Interview Sheet, available at Council on Aging, and bring all their 2017 tax documents including;

___Social security card; driver’s license or photo ID

___Copy of last year’s tax return; a check for bank information

___1095-A Form if you bought insurance from Marketplace/exchange

___SSA-1099 Social security benefits

___1099-R pensions, retirement, and annuities

___1099-INT interest; 1099-DIV dividends; and 1099-B stock sale

___W-2s; 1099-MISC other income; 1099-G unemployment

___Any document showing you paid Federal Income Tax

___1099-S sale of home, land, or timber; W-2G gambling winnings

___1098-E student loan interest; 1098-T tuition payments

___Information needed to itemize: medical expenses, medical miles driven, contributions, home mortgage interest, and real estate taxes.

We will not prepare Schedule F – Farms, Schedule E – Rental Property, Schedule C – Business income with expenses that exceed $25,000, multiple Schedule Cs for one individual, Clergy, or Form 3903 – Moving expenses. These are considered “Out of Scope”.