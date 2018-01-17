It was Pigpalooza in Gadsden County last week where 4-H’ers from the panhandle competed in a swine judging contest and a swine show. Livestock 4-H Club members from Washington County 4-H have been working on their evaluation skills and have participated in several area contests since the beginning of the 4-H year last September. In a study conducted by Purdue University, former 4-H members who participated in livestock judging reported that livestock judging was highly influential in developing skills such as the ability to defend a decision, oral communication and decision making. They also reported these skills translated into essential job and life skills they used daily as adults.

All three Livestock 4-H Club teams from Washington County placed first with several members earning high individual placings.

Senior Team – 1st Place

Julie Serpas, Kayla Daimler and Lillian Sparks

Lillian Sparks – 1st place High Individual

Intermediate Team – 1st Place

Cody Daimler, Adrian Robinson, Landen Pettis and Cy Pettis

Adrian Robinson – 1st place High Individual

Landen Pettis – 3rd place High Individual

Junior Team – 1st Place

Emma Weeks, Emmalee Souder, Addison Hayes and Jake Pettis

Addison Hayes – 3rd place High Individual

Emma Weeks – 4th place High Individual

Emmalee Souders – 5th place High Individual

To learn more about Washington County 4-H opportunities, contact 4-H Agent, Julie Pigott Dillard, at 850-638-6180 or visit washington.ifas.ufl.edu.