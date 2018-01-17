Carl Raymond Bock, age 80, passed from this life Sunday, January 14, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 21, 1937 to Karl and Margarete “Schulz” Bock. Carl retired from the United States Army after serving 20 years during which he served in the Vietnam War and in Korea.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter; Dorothy Bock, and one son-in-law; Johnny Griggs.

Carl is survived by his wife, Edna Rose Bock; four sons: Frank Bock and wife Laura, Garry Bock and wife Maria, James Bock and wife Aleta, and Perry Beote; four daughters: Barbara Griggs, Christina Holland and husband Ralph, Maryann Cortright and husband William, and Renata Bock; 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2:00P.M., Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Travis Mask officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow 12:00P.M., Monday, January 22, 2018 at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.