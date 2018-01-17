4-H Winter Miami Marine Camp offered something for everyone

Seven Holmes County 4-Hers and three 4-H adults started the 2018 New Year by traveling to North Miami, FL to experience a trip of a lifetime. Developed by Miami-Dade, Holmes, Santa Rosa, and Georgia 4-H Extension agents for youth across the states of Florida and Georgia to experience life in a setting unlike their own, 4-Hers traveled away from home to experience cultural opportunities and ways of communicating and social interaction. A total of 31 youth and six adult volunteers spent almost a week sharing life experiences at Camp Greynolds, a naturally preserved 249 acre park established in 1936 in the heart of North Miami. Youth shared typical school day experiences, family engagements, and the different opportunities and challenges faced by living in a large city versus a rural setting. Holmes county 4-Hers took in the sights of the large sky scrapers, yachts, expensive model cars, and more as they received an inside look at the urban lifestyle.

Within this cultural diversity exchange was a 4-H program of marine education. Youth participated in a special guest presentation from the U.S. Coast Guard in addition to a presentation on the lion fish population with a hands on lesson in dissection of the species. To support the marine lessons, a tour to Miami’s Seaquarium and a scenic boat tour along the Miami River ended the educational week.

It was a trip of a lifetime full of new friendships and new cultural exchanges from sightseeing downtown Little Havana, seeing a Rolls Royce cruising along the highway to tasting unique Cuban cuisine! To share in some of their great experiences, check out highlights from the trip on YouTube via 4-H Winter Marine Science Camp 2018 (https://youtu.be/8ZsH29YlK4k).

Holmes County 4-H is devoted to teaching youth essential life skills and exposing local youth to new opportunities. If you would like to learn more about Holmes County 4-H, partnerships and upcoming events, please contact Niki Crawson at the UF/IFAS Holmes County Extension Office, ncrawson@ufl.edu or (850) 547-1108. You may also find Holmes County 4-H on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ufifasholmes4h.

4-H is a community of young people ages 5-18 across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. 4-H programs are available to young people in all 50 states, U.S. territories and U.S. military installations worldwide, regardless of gender, race, creed, color, religion, or disability.