Winter weather alert

The Florida Highway Patrol would like to remind motorist that possible freezing rain and sleet or snow will be in our area for the next thirty-six hours. The FHP will have extra troopers on duty to monitor roadways and bridges.

Due to the possibility of sleet or ice please follow these safety tips.

Drive at or below the speed limit.

Increase following distance.

Know if your vehicle has antilock brakes.

If your vehicle does not have antilock brakes you may need to pump your brakes to keep them from locking up.

Stay put, avoid driving if at all possible or delay until the roadways improve.

Bridges and overpasses are more prone to freezing in these types of conditions and will ice over first. Have an alternate route planned in case roadways and bridges are closed.

Be patient and courteous. Driving in adverse weather conditions can be stressful.

If motorist observe any roadway problems please report them by dialing (*FHP)*347.