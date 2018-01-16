Spanish Trail Playhouse announces cast for “On Golden Pond”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse is currently in full rehearsals for their spring production, On Golden Pond. Following two successful evenings of auditions, director Kevin Russell cast the following individuals: Steve Mason as Norman Thayer Jr., Mil Cox as Ethel Thayer, Calvin Booth as Charlie Martin, Teresa Barfield as Chelsea Thayer Wayne, Bryce Etheridge as Billy Ray, and Steve Yates as Bill Ray. Kim Knight will serve as stage manager

This is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year. He is a retired professor, nearing eighty, with heart palpitations and a failing memory—but still as tart-tongued, observant and eager for life as ever. Ethel, ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her dentist fiancé, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the “grandchild” the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking his ward fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness—and slang—in return. In the end, as the summer wanes, so does their brief idyll, and in the final, deeply moving moments of the play, Norman and Ethel are brought even closer together by the incidence of a mild heart attack. Time, they know, is now against them, but the years have been good and, perhaps, another summer on Golden Pond still awaits.

On Golden Pond will take the stage March 9 and 10, 2018 at 7:00 pm nightly and on March 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm. This production is rated PG-13 for adult situations. Tickets will go on sale at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Box Office and online via www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com to the general public on February 12, 2018. Tickets will be $12 Adults, $10 Seniors (65 & up) and Military (with ID). The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 Second Street in Chipley.

For more information, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, e-mail spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail. com, or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113.