City of Chipley: Attention customers on Orange Hill Road south of Brickyard Road, Martin Woods Subdivision, Commerce Avenue, Industrial Drive, Donnell Road, Fowler Road …

Due to a water main break within your area we are issuing a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice.” This notice will begin Tuesday, January 16th at 3:00 p.m.

This is only a precautionary measure being done until we can positively assure our customers that the water is safe. The City of Chipley apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and will be making every effort to return your water service to normal operation as soon as possible.

AS A PRECAUTION, WE ADVISE THAT ALL WATER USED FOR DRINKING, COOKING, MAKING ICE, BRUSHING TEETH OR WASHING DISHES BE BOILED. A ROLLING BOIL OF ONE MINUTE IS SUFFICIENT AS AN ALTERNATIVE, BOTTLE WATER MAY BE USED.

THE WATER SYSTEM WILL BE COLLECTING SAMPLES IMMEIDATELY AFTER THE REPAIRS ARE MADE TO MAKE SURE NO CONTAMINANTS ENTERED THE SYSTEM DURING THE TIME THE WORK WAS BEING COMPLETED. THIS PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE BACTERIOLOGICAL SURVEY SHOWS THAT THE WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK.

YOU WILL BE NOTIFIED BY AN ORANGE DOOR HANGER WHEN THIS “PRECAUTIONARY BOIIL WATER NOTICE” HAS BEEN LIFTED.