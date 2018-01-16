Naval Hospital status during winter storm tomorrow

NAVAL HOSPITAL PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Hospital Pensacola’s outpatient services and Naval Branch Health Clinics at Corry Station and Naval Air Station Pensacola will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 17, until 1:00 p.m. due to the risk of inclement weather and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. NBHC Naval Air Technical Training Center will be open tomorrow starting at 8 a.m. for all active duty patients aboard NASP, but the clinic will have minimal staffing until 1 p.m. The NHP Urgent Care Center will be open as usual tomorrow from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. for all TRICARE beneficiaries.

For up-to-date information on NHP and its branch clinics, go to https://www.facebook.com/NavalHospPensacola/ or http://www.med.navy.mil/sites/pcola/Pages/default.aspx.