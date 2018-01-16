NAS Pensacola to close for weather

PENSACOLA, FLA.—Due to anticipated inclement weather conditions, Naval Air Station Pensacola (NASP), Corry Station and Saufley Field will curtail normal operations and close the installations to all visitors and non-essential personnel at 9 p.m. today, Jan. 16th. All facilities on board the base, including Child Development Center, Youth Center, and tourist attractions, e.g., National Naval Aviation Museum, Lighthouse, Ft Barrancas, etc. will be closed.

Pending significant changes in weather forecast, the base and all facilities will reopen and resume normal operations on Thursday, Jan. 18th.