FDOT to conduct winter weather operations

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will conduct winter weather operations beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in preparation for Winter Storm Inga. Operations will continue at 8 p.m. beginning in Walton County and move east throughout the evening into Jackson County.

Motorists may notice an increased number of FDOT vehicles on state routes as FDOT maintenance and operations staff monitor winter weather conditions on bridges and roadways. FDOT crews will deploy various ice and snow removal equipment including snow plows and salt and chemical spreaders throughout the area.

FDOT’s winter weather plan has been developed to keep Florida’s highway system safe and operational in all types of weather conditions.

If road conditions are hazardous, avoid driving if possible. Wait until road and weather conditions improve before venturing out in your vehicle. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface. On the road, increase your following distance enough so that you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you.