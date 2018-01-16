BCF president to preach in first week of chapel

Faculty and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville excitedly await the first week of chapel services for the spring semester, January 22-24 at 10:00 a.m., featuring BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

The highly anticipated worship service held in the R. G. Lee Chapel always includes a heartfelt message from the BCF President, a warm welcome to the new students, and words of encouragement for returning students and the Graceville community.

“Chapel services are at the very heart of who we are and what we do at The Baptist College of Florida,” stated Kinchen. “We have been given a wonderful responsibility and opportunity as our Lord commissioned us to go into the world and make disciples. In chapel, we sing the message, pray the message, and preach the message. As we go out from chapel, we live the message and proclaim the message.”

Kinchen is in his twenty-eighth year as president of The Baptist College of Florida. Under his visionary leadership, BCF continues to expand programs, prepare and equip leaders, while incorporating innovative and cutting-edge delivery options for training the next greatest generation. Last year, in addition to the Dual Enrolled opportunities for homeschool and private school juniors and seniors, BCF added an Associate of Arts degree in General Studies and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education Studies responding to the need for education training taught from a Christian Worldview. The faculty and staff at BCF remain committed to preparing men and women for greater areas of ministry, service, education, business and leadership.

The presidential sermon will be broadcast live on BCF’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/baptistcollege, as well as WFBU 94.7, BCF’s LP-FM radio station accessible on the website at www.wfbu.com. For more information on the spring 2018 chapel schedule, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 446 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.