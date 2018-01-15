McNeal Odom, age 77, of Chipley passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 13, 2018.

He was born on November 5, 1940 in Geneva County, Alabama to Phillip Oneal Odom and Ibbie Lee Jenkins Odom. He came from humbled beginnings, the third of nine children, he was the eldest son. He spent his childhood working along side his parents in the cotton fields and learned the value of hard work. He applied this concept throughout his life, providing a good living for his family and despite of his lack of formal education he thrived as a self-taught man. He retired as a heavy equipment operator from Hillsborough County, Florida and moved his family to Chipley in 1992.

He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed history and math, often quizzing his grandchildren with state capitals, riddles, and impromptu songs. He was of the Pentecostal faith and there was not much he enjoyed more than his family getting together and singing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Odell Frances Odom; sons, Rickey Odom of Pisgah, Alabama and Robert Odom (Cherilynne) of Chipley, FL; daughter, Sherry Coxwell (James) of Graceville, FL; brothers, Raymond Odom of Old Town, FL, Lex Odom of Durant, FL and Joe Odom of Brandon, FL; sisters, Margaret Wesley of Enterprise, AL, Bessie Randall of Lake City, FL, and Janice M. Rhoten of Old Town, FL; 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Hazel Evon Odom and Bettie Odom.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at New Life Fellowship in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Billy Joe Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, January 15, 2018 from 5 to 7 P.M. at New Life Fellowship in Chipley, Florida.