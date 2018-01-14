Vickery obit

Earlie Daniel Vickery, age 89 of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on January 12, 2018 at Jackson County Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Earlie was born on March 19, 1928 in Alford, Florida to William Elijah Vickery and Mary Elizabeth (Pettis) Vickery. He has been a Florida Panhandle resident since 2000 coming from Columbus, Mississippi. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 25 years before retiring. During his service he achieved Master Sergeant. He worked as a maintenance supervisor at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport where he also retired after 20 years of service. He was a member of the VFW in Marianna, Florida. He was also a member of First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Elijah and Mary Vickery; Mary Alice Vickery, the mother of his children; four brothers: Wesley Vickery, Perlan Vickery, Russell Vickery Sr., Ivin Vickery; five sisters: Katie Land, Beatrice Kent, Edith Northcutt, Iris Bauldree, Doris Ward.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathyrn (Kathy) Vickery of Marianna, Florida; two sons: Tim Vickery and wife Donna of Maben, Mississippi, Brent Vickery and wife Terry of Partlow, Virginia; one daughter: Donna Nystrom and husband David of Montgomery, Alabama; children by marriage: Kenny Neel of Greenwood, Angie Pettis and husband Russell of Defuniak Springs, Florida, Connie Young and husband Steve of Marianna, Florida; five grandchildren: Shelly Harmond and husband Josh, Robyn Young and husband Dewayne, Jason Lammon, Gavin Vickery and wife Meghan, Corbin Vickery and wife Priscilla; grandchildren by marriage: Mary Kathyrn Pettis Hession and husband Michael Wesley, Anna Pettis Towery and husband David, Morgan Neel, Michael Young, Mason Young, Taylor Young, Sarah Young, Katelyn Young; great granddaughter by marriage: Lynlee Towery; eight great grandchildren: Joseph Harmond, Elijah Harmond, Austin Braswell, Payton Hammon, Hayden Vickery, John Vickery, Emme Vickery, Nora Vickery; sister in law: Lynn Johnson and husband Richard of Dothan, Alabama, Rhudine Vickery of Cottondale, Florida; brother in law: Larry Rushin of Cottondale, Florida; a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Revs. Jack Brock, Russell Pettis, Brent Vickery, and James Gray Braxton officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Creek Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, January 15, 2018 from 6 to 8 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida.