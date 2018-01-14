Hughes obit

John Dan Hughes, age 83, of Grand Ridge died January 12, 2018 in Marianna. He was born February 18, 1934 in the Leonia Community of Holmes County. Preceded in death by his parents: George B. Hughes and Hortie Mella Gillman Hughes, and his six older brothers and sisters: Rupert Hughes, Eunice Carroll, Lois Adams, Verna Andrews, Lonie Weeks and Houston Hughes.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Sarah Ruth Talley Hughes; his four children: Latilda Rose Hughes-Neel (Bruce) of Freeport, Florida; Joel Travis Hughes (Mellody) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; Melissa Jane Hughes-McCall (Kurt) of Middleburg, Florida and Eric Dan Hughes (Elizabeth) of Cleveland, Georgia; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

John graduated from Ponce de Leon High School, and held a Bachelor of Science degree in English & Social Studies and a Masters degree in Education Administration, both degrees from Troy State University.

John was a teacher, guidance counselor and school administrator at Grand Ridge School over a 30-year career. He was the Grand Ridge School Beta Club Sponsor, 1976 Chairman of the Florida State Beta Club and served on the National Beta Club Board of Directors from 1976-2000, serving as Chairman of that organization from 1978-1989.

John was a member of Grand Ridge Baptist Church where he served as music director, deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was also a member of Gideon International, an organization dedicated to the distribution of Bibles.

John was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed travelling with his wife Sarah and researching his family genealogy, which led him to write several books about his family history.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Grand Ridge Baptist Church followed by Graveside Services at Cypress Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral time at 11 a.m. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel will be in charge of arrangements.