Dinkins obit

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Dinkins, age 77, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 11, 2018 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. She was born April 19, 1940 in Bonifay, Florida to the late William Letcher Wilcox and Ruth A. Ellis Wilcox. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dinkins was preceded in death by one grandson, Logan Mitchell.

Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles W. Dinkins of Bonifay, FL; one son, Charles Reginald ‘Reggie’ Dinkins and wife Tina of Morgantown, WV; two daughters, Cheryl Jordan and husband Wendell of Dothan, AL and Nanci Mitchell and husband Donavan of Panama City Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Sabrina Faircloth, Trevor Jordan, Harmoni Mitchell, Sierra Dinkins, Mackenzie Dinkins; two great-grandchildren, Layla Jordan and Bentley Money; one sister, Shirley Short of Bonifay, FL.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, January 15, 2018 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Rev. Matthew Rich officiating. Interment will follow in the New Effort Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Sunday at Peel Funeral Home.