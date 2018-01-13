VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets defeated the Sneads Pirates in a 1A District 2 contest by a 54-42 score Friday night. With the win Vernon ran its record to 11-5 and 4-3 in district play.

Vernon was led in scoring by Matt Isenhoff with 20 points and Dyvion Bush with 10 points. Chris Williams scored 8 points; Canaan McDonald scored 6 points; Jamar Massaline and Caeden McDonald scored 4 points each and Will Dempsey added 2 points for the Jackets.

Vernon will return to action Friday night when it hosts another district contest against the Blountstown Tigers.