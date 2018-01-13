Rabon obit

Hilda Faye (Proctor) Rabon, age 79, passed from this life Thursday, January 11, 2018. She was born in Jackson County, FL on December 23, 1938 to Matthew C. and Florence Lucille (Garrett) Proctor.

Mrs. Hilda was a Registered Nurse and was a member of Carmel Assembly Of God Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph Rabon, 3 brothers: Charles Proctor, James Proctor, and Hurtis Proctor, 3 sisters: Helen Brown, Phyllis Hall, and Lyndia Hagan.

Mrs. Rabon is survived by her two sons: Ronald Eugene Steverson and wife Lesia of Chipley, FL and Christopher Matthew Rabon and wife Joy of Dothan, AL; one daughter, Cheryl Angelia Moody of Chipley, FL; two sister-in-laws: Edree Proctor and Bonnie Proctor; 6 grandchildren: Joni Moody Simmons, Catherine Moody, Matthew Moody, Tyler Rabon, Joshua Steverson, and Bethany Steverson; 1 great- grandchild, Aubrey Kay Simmons; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11:00A.M., Monday, January 15, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Thomas Ealum and Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00P.M., Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.