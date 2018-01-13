CHS basketball

The Chipley Tigers defeated Jay Friday night by a score of 68-38. The Chipley JV also defeated Jay, 59-25.

Scoring for the Chipley varsity were: Domonic Bolton 10, P.J. Spencer 13, Kolten Cox 3, Eric Lampley 10, F. Woods 6, Jackson Swearingen 2, Kelvin Dean 11, Hudson Black 13. Scoring for Jay were: Read Kelly 4, Trace Seib 2, Trevor Flowers 6, Jackson Flowers 10, Joseph Cook 12, Will Seib 4.

Scoring for the Chipley JV were: M. Fraulin 11, T. Kennedy 3, Z. Potter 2, J. Speed 4, I. Berry 14, C. Meredith 11, L. Aycock 2, I. Weeks 3, J. Keith 3, #12 6. Scoring for Jay were: Gavin 9, Biacond 2, Watson 8, Johnson 6.