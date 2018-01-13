Blue Angels announce change to 2018 Air Show schedule

NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced an update to its 2018 air show schedule, Jan. 12.

The update adds the Luke Air Force Base Air Show, Arizona, to replace the open weekend, Mar. 17-18.

With the changes to the schedule, the Blue Angels are now scheduled to perform 60 demonstrations at 31 locations in 2018.

Demonstration sites are selected in support of Department of Defense objectives and in the interest of the armed services, with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the Naval services to the American public and U.S. allies.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

For information about individual air shows, please go to each air show’s official website. For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2018 and 2019 air show schedules, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.